When you use our sites and apps, we use cookies to:

We, Yahoo, are part of the Yahoo family of brands.

Accept all', we and If you click '', we and our partners , including 237 who are part of the IAB Transparency & Consent Framework, will also store and/or access information on a device (in other words, use cookies) and use precise geolocation data and other personal data such as IP address and browsing and search data, for personalised advertising and content, advertising and content measurement, and audience research and services development.

If you do not want us and our partners to use cookies and personal data for these additional purposes, click 'Reject all'.

If you would like to customise your choices, click 'Manage privacy settings'.

You can change your choices at any time by clicking on the 'Privacy & cookie settings' or 'Privacy dashboard' links on our sites and apps. Find out more about how we use your personal data in our privacy policy and cookie policy.